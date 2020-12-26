Can someone explain how IPAs negotiate with the insurance companies (and what do they negotiate)? How exactly do they function on an individual claim basis? For example, what would the end-to-end process be once a patient visits an HCP and when the HCP needs to be paid for it from the patient's insurance (either full reimbursement or part of the co-insurance), where does the IPA come in?

I tried looking online but everywhere it's the same thing about IPA negotiating "something" and providing better prices for the patients and lesser administrative headache for the providers. I'm not sure how they go about achieving this.