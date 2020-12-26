There can be plenty of non-posted liquidity. So OTC orders that didn't match posted limit orders can occur, but so can trades between the posted spreads that just happened faster than the visual representation of the Level 2 will show.

The NBBO is 180 - 185 and someone sent an order for 183.75 and someone saw that order coming to the exchange - who also didn't previously have a limit order posted - and filled it instantly.