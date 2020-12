I can't still completely understand the logic behind the calculation of IRR.

It's all clear with NPV. Let's use simple example:

NPV = CashFlow / DiscountRate 100 = 110 / 1,1

But with the IRR..., the definition of IRR says:

"To find the IRR, you would need to "reverse engineer" what discount rate is required so that the NPV equals zero."

In this case: 0 = 110 / x => x = 110 / 0

So, how can such a discount rate exist at all, if the solution requires the division by zero?