The US Federal Reserve did the corporate bond buying program in the 2008 crisis and again now during the 2020 pandemic. What happens to the bonds it is buying? That is, someday it matures and corporates pay the money back to Fed. Where can one get this data? I can see the Fed's asset holding from its weekly report (https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm). This one seems to give a picture that bonds bought in 2008 are still held by the Fed. Now in 2020 again there is big spike in holdings due to the purchase again. So, my questions are:

When do the corporates pay back? What is the impact on economy when they have to payback? If there is data on such redemptions, where can I find it? where does the Fed get money from for this corporate bond buying? Tax? But, Would'nt this go cyclical and beat the purpose? That is, government wants to increase money available to public & businesses. So, it buys corporate bonds. If it is done from tax money, it'll spend less on welfare. If it levies more tax, then that will suck money from the hands of public resulting in money crunch again. So, how does the Fed avoid this?