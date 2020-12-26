For example, as a result of the $22 billion Schwab-TD Ameritrade merger (mirror), when will the SIPC protection for an individual owning a Schwab and a TD Ameritrade brokerage accounts be reduced to 500k USD (vs. currently 1G USD)?
When two financial institutions merge, when is the SIPC protection for an individual owning a brokerage account in both places reduced?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 9 times
-
1When? Presumably at the time of the merger. – RonJohn 25 mins ago
-
1$500k USD per broker means $500k at Schwab when Ameritrade ceases to exist. – Bob Baerker 11 mins ago
-
@BobBaerker thank you, when Ameritrade ceases to exist = the time of the merger? Also, no "grace" period from SIPC? – Franck Dernoncourt 8 mins ago
-
1Franck, you'll probably have to take a deep dive into SIPC documents to find out the answer to that. I would surmise that if it's $500k per broker and Ameritrade ceased to exist at the time of the merger, then one lost that extra $500k at that time. – Bob Baerker 3 mins ago