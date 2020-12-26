I live in USA. I had a loss of X amount of money a few years back in Cryptocurrencies. From that year on, I am seeing some Y amount of capital loss carryover in my yearly returns. I haven't done any trading since then. I am not too sure what "capital loss carryover" means.

I still got some crypto left which currently amounts to more than X. I want to sell some of them which would cover my total losses a few years back.

QUESTION: It is Dec 25 -- just a few days left in the year. Hypothetically assuming that the crypto price remains the same, what difference would it make if I sell now vs on/after Jan 1 next year? Would selling next year give me some benefit because of capital loss carryover or something else?

Let me know if I should provide more details.