I'm not American. I was a permanent resident and worked legally for 9 weeks in the US a few years ago. I received a US SSN. The job turned bad and I went back to Canada.

I never filled a US tax form, but I filled a Canadian one, reporting the US salary, and payed the extra tax (difference between higher tax in canada and what US employer had kept aside). So, I'm pretty sure there's nothing I could possibly owe. My understanding is that the two governments share data, anyway.

How can I check that my situation is completely regular, though?

Reason for asking is that I'm currently employed by the Canadian branch of a US company and the stock option plan requires me to fill an W-8BEN. I'm confident I can check "[x] US tax doesn't apply to me", but since I received a US SSN in the past, I'd prefer no surprise came up.

Any thoughts ?