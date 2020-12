I know there are similar questions here, but my case is a bit special so I ask this question.

I have been working in the U.S. for 10 years and accumulated 40 social security credits. Now, I and my wife have green cards but we are not going to have U.S. citizenships. We consider working in another country next year, so that we are likely to lose our green cards within the next few years.

Given that we already earned 40 credits, can we still be eligible for social security benefits at 67?