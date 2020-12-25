From what I understand, PBMs negotiate to lower drug prices with the pharma manufacturers and they receive rebates accordingly. What are these rebates for and how does the negotiation work (who has what leverage)?

Secondly, if two companies are competing for two similar drugs (for a particular disease) to be put on Tier-1 in the formulary, how do PBMs decide which company to go for?

I understand that PBMs make private deals with the pharma companies and recommend the drug to the insurers, but I'm not sure how the money flow works in this competitive process.