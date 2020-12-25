Is there a stock option strategy that allows one to transfer money out of an IRA brokerage account into a non-IRA brokerage account without incurring penalty?
If there is, someone has already tried it and the IRS has clarified that it's illegal. – RonJohn 53 mins ago
If there were, its intent would be circumventing income tax, not just penalty, right? I don’t believe such a strategy exists. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 52 mins ago
There's no way to withdraw money from an IRA brokerage account without paying taxes and/or incurring a penalty unless it's one of the exceptions allowed under tax law.
You can hedge your IRA with options in a non sheltered account but that's an indirect transfer only if the IRA positions drop in value. Should they rise, your hedge will be a loss, deductible up to $3k per year (more if you have offsetting realized capital gains) ... but at least your IRA appreciated in value :->)