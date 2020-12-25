Assuming the investor retires at 65yo, has 100% allocation to equity securities(I don't know what this means),

It means that 100% of his portfolio is in stocks. Instead of asking, you would do good to look up word definitions first in a dictionary / wikipedia / investopedia - not knowing the definition of a word is a SERIOUS problem in understanding something.

and the stocks he has grants a 2% annual yield, wouldn't his portfolio size on the year be $18,180?second

There is ZERO correlation between portfolio size and dividend. If I own a million on stocks, a 2% dividend yield would be 20.000 USD. Period. It does not mean my portfolio then is a million and 20k - because the stocks can go up and down. Also dividend yield can vary over the years - just because as tock goes up does not mean the company pays more dividend, and dividend is NOT defined as percentage but as absolute number (i.e. 10 cents per share) because the value of a stock has no direct correlation to the finances of the company.

Without having an second graphs showing how the NASDAQ performed you can not go from "contribution" to "portfolio size". It is quite possibly that the change in portfolio size is quite attributed to change in price of the securities. Also - depending on stock type, a 2% dividend yield is either fantastic high or stupidly low. A lot of tech and growth stocks (and that make up a lot of of NASDAQ) pay NO DIVIDEND. Companies paying dividend are mostly large old established companies that have no better use for their funds.