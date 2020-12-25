I'm a complete amateur when it comes to investing or stocks but lately I have been thinking of investing my money so I made a little digging. I've found out about dividend and I wanna make a long term earning out of it. I came across an article from nasdaq and I saw this graph but have no idea how it works:
Assuming the investor retires at 65yo, has 100% allocation to equity securities(I don't know what this means), and the stocks he has grants a 2% annual yield, wouldn't his portfolio size on the second year be $18,180?
