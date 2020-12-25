Can someone explain how IPAs negotiate with the insurance companies (and what do they negotiate)? How exactly do they function on an individual claim basis? For example, what would the end-to-end process be once a patient visits an HCP and when the HCP needs to be paid for it from the patient's insurance (either full reimbursement or part of the co-insurance), where does the IPA come in?

And also, at the end of the day, how the IPAs earn money?

I tried looking online but everywhere it's the same thing about IPA negotiating "something".

Next, I understand the PBMs make deals with pharma companies and receive rebates in exchange for reduced prices and listing the particular drug on Tier-1 of the formulary. But what happens when different companies compete for a similar drug (manufactured by both of them) to be listed in Tier-1? Whom does the PBM list? It can't be the company that pays the highest because that won't work financially or morally.

It's very confusing and any explanation would be very helpful!