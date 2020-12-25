What could go wrong?

The person who says they want to buy the stock not getting enough money in time.

Do you always end up getting the funds eventually? How long can you be delayed from getting the funds?

Your questions assume that the other person immediately gets your shares, but you don't immediately get the money. That's not what happens.

https://www.schwab.com/resource-center/insights/content/stock-settlement-why-you-need-to-understand-t2-timeline

What is settlement?

Settlement marks the official transfer of securities to the buyer's account and cash to the seller's account.

When does settlement occur?

For most stock trades, settlement occurs two business days after the day the order executes. Another way to remember this is through the abbreviation T+2, or trade date plus two days. For example, if you were to execute an order on Monday, it would typically settle on Wednesday. For some products, such as mutual funds, settlement occurs on a different timeline.

What counts as settled funds?

Incoming cash (such as a check deposit or wire)

The available margin borrowing value in a margin account (doesn't apply to a cash account)

Settled sale proceeds of fully paid-for securities

If the prospective buyer can't come up with the cash within two days, the trade falls through, and you get your shares back.

Fear not, though, because modern computerized brokers go to great length to ensure that buyers have enough cash (or margin) to pay for your shares.