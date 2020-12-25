I have some questions pertaining to fund transfer through NRI accounts. (I have already attained some information but adding here for the sake of completeness, and to confirm them)

Can you transfer from your NRO to your NRE?

[No, as NRE account can only receive non-INR funds]

Can you transfer from your NRE to your NRO?

[Yes, Interest earned on the transferred amount is becomes taxable. E.g.:

Say, Transfer amount = 1 Lac INR

Say, Interest received in NRO account = 3k INR.

This 3K is considered taxable income]

Can you receive funds in your NRE account from another person's(say, friend/unrelated person) Indian Account?

[No, for the same reason as in point 1]

Can you receive funds in your NRE account from another person's(say, friend/unrelated person) Foreign Account?

[Technically should be possible]

Can you receive funds in your NRO account from another person's(say, friend/unrelated person) Indian Account?

[Yes + entire sum is considered taxable]

Can you receive funds in your NRO account from another person's(say, friend/unrelated person) Foreign Account?

[No, only INR transaction allowed]

Can you receive funds in your NRO account from remittance services like Transferwise/Revolut/etc? If yes, is this taxable?

Can you transfer funds from your NRO account to another person's Indian Account?

Can you transfer funds from your NRO account to your savings Account? [Perhaps illegal to have a savings account if NRI, but is it possible to do so temporarily?]

Can you transfer funds from your NRO account to another person's Foreign Account, using bank's remittance services?

Can you transfer funds from your NRE account to another person's Indian Account?

[No, no INR transactions]