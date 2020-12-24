Every two weeks in 2020 (thus, 26 times), I've contributed some money (usually about $200, but sometimes more or less) to a bond fund. The starting value was $21000 and the current value is $28500 . I'm trying to determine the annualized performance of this "annuity".

Because the contributions were so variable, I decided that the proper course was to calculate 26 future values using the formula (1+ r/26)p, where r is the annualized performance, and p is the number of periods left in the year, and then sum them up.

Thus, add $21000 to the results of these 26 formulas to get $28000 .

But the problem is that the only value for r which makes the series work is 33% , and that can't be right (if for no other reason than this is a Total Bond Index fund).

What am I doing wrong?