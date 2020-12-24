1

For a given beta, expiry period and spot price, shouldn't the time value of a call option be same for different strike prices, thus keeping the strike price + option price ( intrinsic value + time value) same?

for eg, if GE stock is trading at 34.8 dollars, for a given beta( say 0.49) and expiry 9 mnths, shouldnt the time value of a stike 30 and strike 35 be same say 1.8 dollars so that

strike 30 + option price 6.6 ( intrinsic 4.8 + time value 1.8) = 36.6

strike 35 + option price 1.8 ( intrinsic 0 + time value 1.8) = 36.6

why cant I keep the option price as 1.8 logically though black scholes formula calculates it as 3.7 for strike 35. Where is my understanding going wrong as i feel that as a seller of call option, i am asuming 36.6 as the price stock will not breach.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user104978 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user104978 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.