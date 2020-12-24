For a given beta, expiry period and spot price, shouldn't the time value of a call option be same for different strike prices, thus keeping the strike price + option price ( intrinsic value + time value) same?

for eg, if GE stock is trading at 34.8 dollars, for a given beta( say 0.49) and expiry 9 mnths, shouldnt the time value of a stike 30 and strike 35 be same say 1.8 dollars so that

strike 30 + option price 6.6 ( intrinsic 4.8 + time value 1.8) = 36.6

strike 35 + option price 1.8 ( intrinsic 0 + time value 1.8) = 36.6

why cant I keep the option price as 1.8 logically though black scholes formula calculates it as 3.7 for strike 35. Where is my understanding going wrong as i feel that as a seller of call option, i am asuming 36.6 as the price stock will not breach.