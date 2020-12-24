0

Consider the following scenario:

Parents want to buy themselves a new car. They have a great credit score, and wish to buy the car in cash.

They have an adult son with about two years of credit history, little income.

Is it possible for the parents to pay for the car almost in full, with just a small amount as a car loan (short-term), and have their son as a co-signer?

Are there any benefits/cons to this idea? Would this help the son build good credit history? Would it increase the cost to purchase the car significantly?

  • Good question, which I don't have an answer for. What I do know (from personal experience with my own children) is that they had good credit scores when hitting age 18 because they were authorized users of our (then-wife and my) credit cards. (Yes, we trusted them to use the cards wisely, and yes they lived up to those expectations.) – RonJohn 1 hour ago

