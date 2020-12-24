2

I'm repatriating from the U.S. to Canada. My apartment is ending my lease on the day I fly out, then I'll be staying in a hotel for a while before moving to permanent housing.

I have some antiques that I'm planning on taking in my carry-on. It seems like all travel insurance is pretty limited in what it will cover. I don't think my homeowners insurance will cover me outside of my current apartment.

Is there a way for me to insure my items in case of airport theft?

(Secondary question: My other option is to ship the items to relatives who can drive them across the border, but they might have to pay duty and I won't. In this case I think the shipping company would reimburse any loss - is that correct?)

  What if you ship them to someone in Canada? – RonJohn

