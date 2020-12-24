No, because

you can only contribute to a 401(k) via payroll deductions, and 401(k) plans are designed for long term investments, not short term investments (unless you're already retired).

Also, money is fungible. Thus -- within the confines of your 401(k) plan -- move that $100 of 401(k) money to a long term investment, and the $100 in the other account to the short term investment.

If your 401(k) options are limited, reduce your 401(k) contribs and put that money into a traditional IRA at a company with a wide variety of investment options.