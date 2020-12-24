Is it possible to swap assets between personal accounts and retirement accounts? Say I have $100 worth of one fund in my 401k, and I think that fund is better as a short-term investment, and I also have $100 in another fund which I own in a personal account, and I think the second fund would serve well as a long-term investment. To put the asset bought after tax and available to sell at any time into the 401k and pull what's in the pre-tax 401k out would make no net difference in the current value of the retirement account, or are there other obstacles?
No, because
- you can only contribute to a 401(k) via payroll deductions, and
- 401(k) plans are designed for long term investments, not short term investments (unless you're already retired).
Also, money is fungible. Thus -- within the confines of your 401(k) plan -- move that $100 of 401(k) money to a long term investment, and the $100 in the other account to the short term investment.
If your 401(k) options are limited, reduce your 401(k) contribs and put that money into a traditional IRA at a company with a wide variety of investment options.