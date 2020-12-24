I have invested in several companies so far through equity crowdfunding rules (on sites like seedinvest and wefunder), but I'm still not totally clear on how future equity might be allocated. Does anyone know the math/legal implications of owning preferred stock? How is it decided how much equity you may be entitled to if, say, there is an IPO or a sale of the company?
I have a C-corp that issues shares under Rule 504. The state registration can be looked-up which explains the share classes and authorized number of shares. But preferred stock is usually non-voting stock that pays a dividend and that can be redeemed as the company calling-in the shares for the redemption price. Before redemption it does represent a percentage of ownership. – S Spring 18 mins ago