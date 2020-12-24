Isn't the tax system progressive, so that your first (rough numbers from memory most likely inaccurate) say, $12000 gets taxed at X%, while your next, say, $8000 gets taxed at Y% (Y>X), and your next $50000 gets taxed at Z% (Z>Y).

In this case, supposing you had earned $22,000 in a year and then donated $2000 to a charity in the hopes of saving on taxes and taking home more, it doesn't actually have any effect on the rate at which your remaining $20,000 is taxed at, whether you donate or retain the additional $2000, right? So if you donate it then you are paying Y% tax on $20,000, and then forfeiting to the charity 100% of the donated $2000. Where are the savings when you could otherwise keep (100-Y)% of $20,000 (as before), on top of (100-Z)% of $2000?

I remember last year Mark Benioff donated $30mm to study the causes of homelessness, and everyone was marveling at how insane that is until someone weighed in that it was done to benefit his tax rate. But how does it do this?

Tl;dr: when rich people make contributions to tax-deductible charities to benefit themselves in the tax code, how does it actually benefit them? (Not referring to the metaphysical feelings of warmth & fuzziness.)