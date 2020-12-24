I recently opened a new account , I already had an old account in a different bank, but I declined when they asked me if I had association with other bank, does this matter?
Should i worry if i lied in my new bank that i have no association with another bank when i actually do?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 33 times
New contributor
-
1You included the international tag. Please specify the countries involved. – mhoran_psprep 1 hour ago
-
Well its just one country involved its nepal. – Anonymous 54 mins ago