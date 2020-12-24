If I owe my employer repayment of benefits such as relocation/sign on bonus that occur in a single calendar year (say $10k signing bonus paid in March 2020) - if I mail a check in to repay the obligation, what factors impact what tax year it is processed against?

I know that if it's processed on the 2020 tax year, it is much more simple as it ends up simply meaning W2 wages are adjusted for 2020. If it's processed in 2021, I have to process it as a separate deduction.

Imagine I write/mail a check for $5000 as the repayment amount on 12/27/2020.

When does this have to be processed? Is it considered part of 2020's tax year as long as the check is postmarked prior to 1/1/2021? Or is there a requirement that the employer also process the check in 2020?

Publication 525 doesn't seem to address this.

What happens if I mail repayment before 1/1/2021 and processing is delayed on the employer for whatever reason?