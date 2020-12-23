I'm thinking of moving my money to an online banking/transfer services. After an online search, I selected Transferwise for some reasons.
While I was reading their docs, I found this:
If something were to happen to one of the banks we store your money in (like Barclays or JP Morgan Chase), then your money wouldn’t be protected. We wouldn’t be able to give your money back in that situation.
Banks are protected usually by insurance companies, so if my bank goes bust, the insurance company will recover my money. So, why Transferwise wouldn't give its customers their money back if any of the banks they are using went bust?