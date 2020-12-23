Let us take the united states as an example.

If you put 250K into a bank account then FDIC, which is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, will make you whole if the bank fails. The premiums are paid into the FDIC by the bank, those fees come from the money they make lending your deposits. If you have more than 250K in the bank account then the excess isn't protected.

Now there are ways to get more protection. If you are married each person can put 250K into their account, plus they can have a joint account with another 250K. You can also spread your money across multiple banks.

Transferwise doesn't set up individual accounts for you in these banks. They commingle money from multiple customers in those banks. But if the bank fails some or all of the money is gone.

they explain this: