0

I'm thinking of moving my money to an online banking/transfer services. After an online search, I selected Transferwise for some reasons.

While I was reading their docs, I found this:

If something were to happen to one of the banks we store your money in (like Barclays or JP Morgan Chase), then your money wouldn’t be protected. We wouldn’t be able to give your money back in that situation.

Banks are protected usually by insurance companies, so if my bank goes bust, the insurance company will recover my money. So, why Transferwise wouldn't give its customers their money back if any of the banks they are using went bust?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user_007 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Let us take the united states as an example.

If you put 250K into a bank account then FDIC, which is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, will make you whole if the bank fails. The premiums are paid into the FDIC by the bank, those fees come from the money they make lending your deposits. If you have more than 250K in the bank account then the excess isn't protected.

Now there are ways to get more protection. If you are married each person can put 250K into their account, plus they can have a joint account with another 250K. You can also spread your money across multiple banks.

Transferwise doesn't set up individual accounts for you in these banks. They commingle money from multiple customers in those banks. But if the bank fails some or all of the money is gone.

they explain this:

Traditional banks are required to put customers' money in a financial protection scheme. This is because they make profit by lending and risking customers' money, and need to insure it up to a certain amount in case something goes wrong.

TransferWise isn't a bank. We don't lend your money or make high-risk investments with it. So, we don't insure it in a financial protection scheme.

| improve this answer | |
  • Thanks for your clarification, but still it's not clear. Why banks that Transferwise use are not doing the same with the money of the Transferwise customers? .. If I have money in bank X through Transferwise and you have also money but directly by dealing with the bank, why your money is protected but my money not? – user_007 13 mins ago

Your Answer

user_007 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.