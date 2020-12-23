0

The fee structure of my online broker would make a broadly diversified portfolio consisting of up to 8 ETFs very expensive in transaction fees if I decided to make monthly purchases for the purpose of Dollar Cost Averaging. Changing brokers is after all considerations not an option, therefore I would like to hear an opinion on what's the better option: reducing the number of different ETFs in the portfolio (and thereby lessening diversification) or not using Dollar Cost Averaging but instead rebalancing and upgrading the portfolio every six months?

Thank You!

| improve this question | |
New contributor
alphacentauri is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Why do you think you need dollar cost averaging? – Dimitri Vulis 8 mins ago
  • "Changing brokers is after all considerations not an option". Why not? (Really, that's a valid question. Unless you can't change for personal reasons, it's very much an option to change brokers. – RonJohn 7 mins ago
  • Yet another "why DCA?" question. Or are you confusing normal monthly contributions with DCA? – RonJohn 6 mins ago
  • Lastly, you can get pretty darned high diversity with VTI and BND. – RonJohn 4 mins ago

Your Answer

alphacentauri is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.