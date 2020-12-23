0

I have a back tested strategy for daily trades of large cap ETFs. The expected return is 0.30% (60% confidence). The strategy is reliably and is not correlated to market movements (backtested across 2 decades worth of data)

I want to leverage this in order to increase my returns. Anyone know how?

  • Straight equity and leverage: I would need millions to get decent returns and at that point I risk losing my expected value due to sheer size of trade. Also, I don't have millions ...

  • Options: I tested using 2 month out options but, see the attached images as example, they don't move with underlying asset. Main concern is that even though share price had a positive return over the day, the option moved downwards.

enter image description here enter image description here

