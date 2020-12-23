To be specific, I have 20 NS call options for PRCP call $7.5 for jan 15th 2021. There was a merger-Cash only. What will happen to my options? TD Ameritrade emailed me this:

“ We are writing to inform you of a change to the deliverable requirement on options positions you currently hold in your account ending in ****. This change is the result of a Merger - Cash Only.

Your PERCEPTRON INC option contract(s) have been adjusted to reflect the following deliverable terms:

Cash $700.00

All equity stock options that convert to 100% cash as a result of a corporate action will be subject to early expiration”

Not sure what to understand. Will I get $700 per contract as a settlement? Or my contracts will expire worthless since my call is at $7.5 and the buyout was at $7?