If a stock has a current ask of €30,-, and I place a bid of €31,-, I assume my order would get matched with the ask order of €30,-. Where does the €1,- difference go? Do I buy the stock for €30,50, does the asker get lucky, the bidder get lucky, or does the €1,- "disappear" into the system (e.g. the broker)?
The difference between the buy and ask is called the "spread".
Most bids and asks are matched by computer these days, with the the market makers taking the profit from the spread. Market makers are large trading firms, brokerages, and other entities standing by to always buy or sell certain high-liquidity stocks, thus facilitating the ask and bid (with a spread for profit), almost like a form of arbitrage since the spreads are usually slim when volume is large.
For low-liquidity stocks, there will usually be a larger spread, with the broker profiting from the difference.
The spread is created by the buyers and sellers themselves just by having open orders at the price they want to trade. In other words, the spread happens naturally from open orders waiting to be filled.
Here's what happens in the U.S. I assume that it's the same where you are and I'll describe it as such.
If you place a market order to buy fewer shares than the size available at the ask price of €30 then you'll buy shares at €30.
If you place a market order to buy more shares than the size available at the ask price of €30 then you'll buy some shares at €30 and some additional shares above €30 (if they're available) up to a price of €31. If there are enough additional shares available below €31 then your entire order will be filled.
If you have All Or None orders as we do, then you'll only get a complete fill if there were enough shares available below €31 to fill your order otherwise you'll get nothing.