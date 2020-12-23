The difference between the buy and ask is called the "spread".

Most bids and asks are matched by computer these days, with the the market makers taking the profit from the spread. Market makers are large trading firms, brokerages, and other entities standing by to always buy or sell certain high-liquidity stocks, thus facilitating the ask and bid (with a spread for profit), almost like a form of arbitrage since the spreads are usually slim when volume is large.

For low-liquidity stocks, there will usually be a larger spread, with the broker profiting from the difference.

The spread is created by the buyers and sellers themselves just by having open orders at the price they want to trade. In other words, the spread happens naturally from open orders waiting to be filled.