Imagine following
Person A buys 5 shares of Company B in $.
The value of $ crashes, although Person A still owns 5 shares of Company B. We assume that the currency drop has no direct impact on Company B.
Is it possible for Person A to sell the shares in another currency than the person have bought it? And if yes, how?
If the currency crashes but the value of the stock remains, the price of the share skyrockets. – SJuan76 4 mins ago
I doubt that you can (at least not through an exchange since the exchange only deals in one currency), but even if you could:
Why would you expect that the fair value of the stock in another currency would be any different that the equivalent value in another currency? Otherwise there would be an arbitrage possibility - buy the stock in USD, sell it in currency XYZ, and convert XYZ to USD.
In other words, the value of the stock in currency XYZ should be the same as the value in USD converted to XYZ.