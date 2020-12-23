I doubt that you can (at least not through an exchange since the exchange only deals in one currency), but even if you could:

Why would you expect that the fair value of the stock in another currency would be any different that the equivalent value in another currency? Otherwise there would be an arbitrage possibility - buy the stock in USD, sell it in currency XYZ, and convert XYZ to USD.

In other words, the value of the stock in currency XYZ should be the same as the value in USD converted to XYZ.