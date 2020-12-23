0

I am 26 and beginning to learn about investing. I currently have no investments other than some schemes through my employer, which I've already maxed-out.

I've read that VTI is a long-term, low-risk option, and a good choice for beginners. What I want to understand is under what circumstances would I lose money investing in this.

One possibility I can see is that I cash out at the wrong time. But I am not in a hurry to get my money back, so I'm comfortable with this risk.

Another possibility is that the value falls and never goes back up. But in this scenario, surely we're talking about world-ending cataclysm? In which case all bets are off, and my savings and pensions will also lose value. So I'm comfortable with this risk as well.

Am I understanding these two risks correctly? Are there other risks which I haven't understood?

  • Does this answer your question? money.stackexchange.com/questions/134024/… Specifically, your comment "Another possibility is that the value falls and never goes back up" is referred by someone pointing out that the Nikkei 225 collapsed 30 years ago and has not yet recovered. – RonJohn 23 mins ago
  • @RonJohn This is certainly valuable information and I'll read more about Nikkei 225. Thank you. – daisy 16 mins ago
  • Note that even though "it's possible" you can lose money in the US stock market, all of the regular contributors to this site are invested in the US stock market... – RonJohn 9 mins ago
  • Except me, I'm special ! – Fattie 8 mins ago
  • @RonJohn - is the linked question close enough to close this one as duplicate? If not, how is this one different enough? – JTP - Apologise to Monica 38 secs ago

