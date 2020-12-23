Isn't it merely an interaction with a bureaucracy like say.. renewing your passport or getting an apostille on a document? Sure, you can go through a third-party, but you can also do them yourself (which is even the default).

In the case of an IPO, why couldn't the SEC + stock exchanges provide guidelines to companies? Of course the IBs have institutional experience from recurring events over time and it may be more reasonable to outsource the function to them. But companies should still be able to IPO without involving third-parties. Why isn't this so?

I understand there is such a thing as a Direct Listing, but even that involves IBs as advisors to some degree. Why can't they be completely cut out of the process altogether?