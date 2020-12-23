0

Isn't it merely an interaction with a bureaucracy like say.. renewing your passport or getting an apostille on a document? Sure, you can go through a third-party, but you can also do them yourself (which is even the default).

In the case of an IPO, why couldn't the SEC + stock exchanges provide guidelines to companies? Of course the IBs have institutional experience from recurring events over time and it may be more reasonable to outsource the function to them. But companies should still be able to IPO without involving third-parties. Why isn't this so?

I understand there is such a thing as a Direct Listing, but even that involves IBs as advisors to some degree. Why can't they be completely cut out of the process altogether?

It is not about guidelines - it is about setting up a pool of investors and financing the operation. A company in an IPO situation is not necessarily in the financial situation to handle all the costs. They also would have anyway to get outside help in - because the knowledge is not something a normal CFO underlings will have. See, companies do not do IPO all the time for themselves - they do it ONE TIME. Investment banks do it all the time.

The IB is basically putting together a pool of investors and - often - financing a part of the IPO themselves. The company can not really do it. And then there is the marketing - a good part is "because this is how it is done". Another part is that large investors / investment funds do not want to deal with unvetted companies. The investment bank deals as a separate legal check that the paperwork is in order.

