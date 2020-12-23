I can't wrap my head around selling large quantity of stocks.

For example, assume Alan has 10,000 shares of company X that he bought 5 years ago at $5/share.

He is happy with the current share price of the company which is $227. He wants to sell all of his stocks, so he puts a sell order of 10k shares of company X where he owns stocks.

Now the unclear bit. When he puts the sell order through his broker, does he get all 10,000 shares sold out at once? Or does the broker put the sell order and wait until all 10k are sold and give Alan his money(i.e. deposit to his account)?