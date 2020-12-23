0

I can't wrap my head around selling large quantity of stocks.

For example, assume Alan has 10,000 shares of company X that he bought 5 years ago at $5/share.

He is happy with the current share price of the company which is $227. He wants to sell all of his stocks, so he puts a sell order of 10k shares of company X where he owns stocks.

Now the unclear bit. When he puts the sell order through his broker, does he get all 10,000 shares sold out at once? Or does the broker put the sell order and wait until all 10k are sold and give Alan his money(i.e. deposit to his account)?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Elvin Jafarli is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

You can put a "all or none" clause in your order so that all of the shares have to be sold or none of them are. Of course, this may make it harder to sell them and you may not get the best price for the lot, since you'll need to wait for a buy order for 10,000 (or more) shares.

More commonly, sub-lots will be sold as they get matched up with buy orders.

If the stock is even mildly liquid, you should have no trouble selling 10k shares in multiple lots with only mild price slippage (i.e. you may get worse prices as lots sell and take out buy orders). If the stock is illiquid, it may take some time and you may get more significant slippage.

| improve this answer | |
0

What's unclear?

According to the text of your question, to "get all 10,000 shares sold out at once" logically requires that there are enough people/organizations ready at that moment to buy those 10K shares. That's reasonable in highly liquid stocks.

If there aren't enough people right then who want to buy all 10K shares (for example, if it's a small company and so illiquid) it might take some time to find a buyer, and the price might drop from $227/share.

Remember, Alan's stock broker is just that a broker: it negotiates purchases and sales between their clients. That's all.

Of course, the world is more complicated than "that's all", because big investment companies can run their own mutual funds and ETFs, and they might buy the ETF shares from you.

| |

Your Answer

Elvin Jafarli is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.