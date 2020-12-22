I am an EU national with a UK student loan (type 2). Currently, my debt with the SLC is a bit over 18000£. I have now left the UK and currently live in France. I am planning on acquiring French citizenship in a few years and I am also going to try to change my name which is allowed here when a foreigner is naturalised as a French citizen. I am currently not eligible to repay my loan as I am still in education and will be for a few more years so I am not being chased by the SLC yet but I really need to get out of paying this debt for several reasons. The problem is that now they know my address, phone number, the name of my university and my bank details. I can move, change my bank and phone number and/or re-do that again with my French ID once I get my French citizenship, but my concern is that now that they know I'm not in the UK and they also know my country of residence, they could take legal action by getting a CCJ or something like that. If I move to a different address but stay in France, can they still get me or do they need to know my actual address? Can SLC use the UK government in order to get in touch with the EU so that they can chase me here somehow? Have the SLC ever sold someone's debt to a company abroad? Have they ever used the courts in France or another EU country? I read some stories of British people going abroad without repaying their loans and the worst that's happened to them is collection agencies bugging them or their parents in the UK, but nothing has been mentioned on the internet about Europe or other countries. I have no interest in going back to the UK to work or live there and I don't have any assets they could seize. I am not even a UK citizen. Can someomne who is not paying off their loan share their story, please? Also, I do know this is not the best thing to do and I do realise it has negative consequences for the company, I am not going to get into details about my personal situation and would really appreciate it if the replies I get are purely technical. Please, spare me any moralising, self-righteous speeches.