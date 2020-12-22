I am trying to understand how volume-based fee schedules would work with a high frequency trading algorithm.

Let's say I am trading 1 BTC and I am averaging 1000 trades every 5 minutes.

Does the fee schedule apply to the price of the entire bitcoin traded 1000 times in those 5 minutes?

For example, on Binance the Maker/Taker fee schedule for <50 BTC is: 0.1000% / 0.1000%. Does that mean every one of those 1000 trades in those 5 minutes will rack up 0.1% of the price of a bitcoin?

If so, how would it ever make sense to trade with an HFT aglo?