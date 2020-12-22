I am looking to hire a co-signer online for a loan that’s been approved pending co-signer approval. I completely comprehend that my financial assessment is sketchy however I would like to offer some clarifications as to why Things adversely affected my credit score and see if anyone would be willing to share in the loan. Is there any such service ? And does it work?
A cosigner is 100% responsible for the entire debt. The lender would track down the cosigner and enforce the terms of the loan if you are unable to pay.
Why would a person you don't know take on this gigantic risk? Unless you are willing to pay them a huge fee. They would also have to research your ability to pay, and then demand collateral, different than the one that is being offered to the original lender.
Given that "a cosigner is 100% responsible for the entire debt", an online cosigner is essentially acting as insurance (and that "huge fee" you pay them is the premium). – RonJohn 25 mins ago