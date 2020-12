"New York Stock Exchange will be allowed to offer issuers the ability to raise primary capital through direct listings, said NYSE President Stacey Cunningham."

I am having trouble understanding how this new rule works when companies are not issuing new shares to raise capital.

Is this rule referring to the re-issuance of treasury shares? If the current shareholders selling directly to the market, the company is not directly benefiting. I also do not see a lot of smaller companies doing buybacks.