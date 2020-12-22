0

I understand I can write to HMRC to get tax relief on my pension contributions instead of waiting to do a tax return.

Would this letter do the trick?

Date: [Current date]

Dear Sir/Madam

I hereby claim higher-rate tax relief in respect of contributions made to personal pension plans.

I am claiming for year [Tax Year Start] to [Tax Year End], my NI no. is [National Insurance No]

My gross annual contribution will be £[Total amount of my contributions, not including employer's contribution, or basic rate tax relief]

My personal monthly contributions will continue at the same rate £[Amount I intend to contribute each month, not including employers contributions or basic rate tax relief]

Yours faithfully,

| |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.