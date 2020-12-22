I understand I can write to HMRC to get tax relief on my pension contributions instead of waiting to do a tax return.
Would this letter do the trick?
Date: [Current date]
Dear Sir/Madam
I hereby claim higher-rate tax relief in respect of contributions made to personal pension plans.
I am claiming for year [Tax Year Start] to [Tax Year End], my NI no. is [National Insurance No]
My gross annual contribution will be £[Total amount of my contributions, not including employer's contribution, or basic rate tax relief]
My personal monthly contributions will continue at the same rate £[Amount I intend to contribute each month, not including employers contributions or basic rate tax relief]
Yours faithfully,