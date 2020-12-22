I work at a pre-launch tech startup and we agreed that I'd receive 2% equity. When I signed paperwork for the shares, there was nothing indicating what % I signed at, just the number of shares.

I realized later that I could have signed for any % and I wouldn't know any better.

What do I need to ask to understand what % I actually own? I'm looking for the proper vocabulary so I can seem less clueless (which I certainly am) when I try and confirm the shares I have are indeed what we agreed on. I don't know if this matters for the context of this question but in case someone were to ask: I have 195,000 shares at $0.17 a share.