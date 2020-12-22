What are the risks involved in buying a synthetic long (long call short put) and letting it expire compared to buying the underlying?

As an EU resident, I am not allowed to purchase US-based ETFs. However, I am allowed to trade in options on such ETFs and exercise them.

One way of obtaining the stocks I would want to purchase is by purchasing a synthetic (long call + short put at same strike and expiry) and letting it expire.

Could you help me understand the risks and additional costs involved in doing this? I would like to compare them and their risks and costs to other alternatives: index futures, EU-based ETFs, CFDs (with my current broker), CFDs (with eToro)