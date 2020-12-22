I have data that consists of dates and monthly CPI belong to that date. And I'm trying to find Inflation belongs to specific date, for instance inflation at 2015-02.

I used this formula to calculate for example inflation rate in 2016-01

((i/l)-1)*100 = inflation rate i = CPI value of the current month l = CPI value from 12 month ago

( (-1,90 / -1,60) - 1 ) * 100 = 18,75

But it doesn't make sense because result of formula is 18,75 but the real inflation rate at 2016-01 is different.

Also, for some other month I found -73,68 value from that formula, It also doesn't make sense at all.

How can i find monthly inflation according to specific CPI value belongs to that month?