0

I have data that consists of dates and monthly CPI belong to that date. And I'm trying to find Inflation belongs to specific date, for instance inflation at 2015-02.

Monthly CPI

I used this formula to calculate for example inflation rate in 2016-01

((i/l)-1)*100 = inflation rate 
i = CPI value of the current month
l = CPI value from 12 month ago

( (-1,90 / -1,60) - 1 ) * 100 = 18,75

But it doesn't make sense because result of formula is 18,75 but the real inflation rate at 2016-01 is different.

Also, for some other month I found -73,68 value from that formula, It also doesn't make sense at all.

How can i find monthly inflation according to specific CPI value belongs to that month?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Rutkay Karabulak is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Rutkay Karabulak is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.