I am using the Aswath Damodaran sheet on valuation.

http://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~adamodar/New_Home_Page/spreadsh.htm

I am specifically using fcffsimpleginzuCorona. I am also following his guide for it on Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9GfXJ-IrSA&list=PLUkh9m2Borqnk6tJUpGzN4RcDUBAjovqN&index=5&t=3s

He is using Boeing as an example. If you look at the sheet, he entered Operating income/EBIT as -2102 for 2019 and 11 843 for 2018

If you actually look at the 10K, those numbers are -1,975 for 2019 and 11,987 for 2018

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/12927/000001292720000014/a201912dec3110k.htm#s0139E18066BB5529B99F926C01099091

I like to understand why is the difference?