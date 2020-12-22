1

I have a question about stop limit sell order. Let’s say I own 10 ABC stock @ $100 each. I would like to place the following stop limit sell order

Current ABC stock price= $120
Stop price = $180
Limit price = $130

I assume the above sell order will only be filled if the current stock price climbs to $180 and then recedes back to $130. In other words, I don’t want the sell order to be filled @ $130 unless the stop price is met first. Does this sell order make sense? Are my assumtions correct about how this sell order would play out?

