Please excuse the stupid question, but I am a beginner trying to teach myself investing. I am reading that it is important to look at total rate of return for the stock when evaluating it (1, 3, 5 years). I understand the logic behind this but can't find this information readily available on common financial websites (yahoo finance, Morningstar).

Am I looking in the wrong place or is this info not readily available and I have to do math by myself for the stock I am researching?