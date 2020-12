You didn't mention what the asset was.

For non sheltered securities, their sale is a tax event whether it's a realized gain or loss regardless of what the holding period was or what you subsequently did with the money.

If the asset was say a property, the tax status would depend on the amount of the gain and whether it was your home or an investment property.

The IRS is not concerned with where you get the cash if taxes are due. You owe them and it's your responsibility to pay them.