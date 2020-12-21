I am new to Transferwise, actually I discovered it few days ago!

I never used this kind of online services and usually I deal with banks. I liked the idea of having my money everywhere without the need to do redtape (like in banks) to have a money account.

I am wondering how safe/secure/good is the idea of keeping my money (life savings) in a Transferwise account for a long time period and stop using banks. So for instance, if I move to a country somewhere, I always have my money online and the only thing I need to do is a transfer operation to a local bank or even to withdraw money using the debit card.