If I'm not mistaken the only way to do that is, in fact, to file a correction to your 20 return.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/file-form-1040-x-to-amend-a-tax-return

It's pretty easy, people do this all the time. (In TaxAct etc., you just click the "amend" button, select the year.)

(Example .. https://www.taxact.com/support/19017/2018/form-1040-x-amend-return-prior-year )

BTW it looks like there could be a three-year limit to do this.