I was paid $1,000 by company X as part of a contract in 2020. I am deciding to cancel the contract and have to pay back $1,000. What happens if I pay back this amount in 2021? The company will issue me a W-2 form for 2020 and I will have to pay taxes on $1,000 in year 2020. But how can I now claim back the taxes in my 2021 return since I refunded the money back to the company? Is it possible to make this adjustment in my 2020 tax return itself? Say I pay back in Jan 2021?

    Will you do any work for the company in 2021? When will be your last day of work, and when will you receive the last paycheck? – mhoran_psprep 48 mins ago
  • I'm pretty certain those two questions make absolutely no difference, @mhoran_psprep Although it's "only" a thousand bucks, if person A saiys to the IRS "Hey! I just shuffled some money between years peeps! No sweat right!" The IRS answer would be "please enjoy this jail cell" :) – Fattie 13 mins ago
If I'm not mistaken the only way to do that is, in fact, to file a correction to your 20 return.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/file-form-1040-x-to-amend-a-tax-return

It's pretty easy, people do this all the time. (In TaxAct etc., you just click the "amend" button, select the year.)

(Example .. https://www.taxact.com/support/19017/2018/form-1040-x-amend-return-prior-year )

BTW it looks like there could be a three-year limit to do this.

I did some research here and this topic falls in the category of what IRS calls repayments. Here are some relevant links to help out future readers:

  • Hmm, the bottom line there is ".. The employee can then amend that original tax year to receive back the amount of overpaid tax ..." which is what I said in my answer - damnit! :) – Fattie 9 mins ago
    The links alone would be greatly benefited by adding a summary within the answer itself. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 mins ago
  • I fear some of those links may be dangerously close - but - off - track. the whole 1341 thing is only for obscure pension benefits woes (and, possibly, only for "old ones"). Also the stuff in one link about W2 is all wrong; as always, W2 means nothing, you just report your income. Anyway. if there's a mistake in your tax return, you just file an amend - and wait a few months and get a cheque! Alert, I.A.N. an expert... – Fattie 6 mins ago
  • Link-only answers are subject to deletion. – RonJohn 1 min ago

