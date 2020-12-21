I was paid $1,000 by company X as part of a contract in 2020. I am deciding to cancel the contract and have to pay back $1,000. What happens if I pay back this amount in 2021? The company will issue me a W-2 form for 2020 and I will have to pay taxes on $1,000 in year 2020. But how can I now claim back the taxes in my 2021 return since I refunded the money back to the company? Is it possible to make this adjustment in my 2020 tax return itself? Say I pay back in Jan 2021?
Tax Return: How to account for money that was paid to you in a year (e.g., 2020) and that you paid back next year (e.g., 2021) in your tax return?
-
1Will you do any work for the company in 2021? When will be your last day of work, and when will you receive the last paycheck? – mhoran_psprep 48 mins ago
-
I'm pretty certain those two questions make absolutely no difference, @mhoran_psprep Although it's "only" a thousand bucks, if person A saiys to the IRS "Hey! I just shuffled some money between years peeps! No sweat right!" The IRS answer would be "please enjoy this jail cell" :) – Fattie 13 mins ago
If I'm not mistaken the only way to do that is, in fact, to file a correction to your 20 return.
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/file-form-1040-x-to-amend-a-tax-return
It's pretty easy, people do this all the time. (In TaxAct etc., you just click the "amend" button, select the year.)
(Example .. https://www.taxact.com/support/19017/2018/form-1040-x-amend-return-prior-year )
BTW it looks like there could be a three-year limit to do this.
I did some research here and this topic falls in the category of what IRS calls repayments. Here are some relevant links to help out future readers:
- https://ttlc.intuit.com/community/taxes/discussion/what-is-the-irc-1341-repayment-credit-in-layman-s-terms/00/31751#
- https://dimovtax.com/how-to-get-tax-paid-back-for-bonus-repayment/
- https://support.taxslayerpro.com/hc/en-us/articles/360009304933-Section-1341-Repayment-Claim-of-Right-Social-Security-Repayment
- https://www.irs.gov/publications/p525#en_US_2019_publink1000229600 (look under repayments)
-
Hmm, the bottom line there is ".. The employee can then amend that original tax year to receive back the amount of overpaid tax ..." which is what I said in my answer - damnit! :) – Fattie 9 mins ago
-
1The links alone would be greatly benefited by adding a summary within the answer itself. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 mins ago
-
I fear some of those links may be dangerously close - but - off - track. the whole 1341 thing is only for obscure pension benefits woes (and, possibly, only for "old ones"). Also the stuff in one link about W2 is all wrong; as always, W2 means nothing, you just report your income. Anyway. if there's a mistake in your tax return, you just file an amend - and wait a few months and get a cheque! Alert, I.A.N. an expert... – Fattie 6 mins ago
-
Link-only answers are subject to deletion. – RonJohn 1 min ago