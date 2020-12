9 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Let's assume that I have two credit cards and get a massive bill for the first one. When I need to pay it, I just use the second card. When the bill for the second one comes, I use the first. I can carry this on indefinitely, until one of the cards fails for some reason.

Is there any way for banks or other financial institutions can prevent this? On the contrary, since I'm spending more, are they incentivised not to do anything?