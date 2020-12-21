0

It is a common assumption (and, as far as historical stock market data goes, also proven) that the stock market is always growing if you enlarge the time window long enough . In other words: The stock market always goes up in the long term.

Is, therefore, the conclusion valid that you can totally invest as much as you want at any point in time you want and you can never go wrong, if

  1. You diversify strong enough (invest "in the world")
  2. You do not need to urgently sell your assets at any point in time

If yes, all that strategies that rely also on diversified, long-term investments (Dollar-Cost-Averaging & Rebalancing, .. what others do you know?) are just to optimize the yiels, but you'd make profit even without those strategies. Is that correct?

  1. "Always" is an absolute, but history does show that in the long run the (EDIT: US) stock market has gone up.
  2. But not continuously up.
  3. And in the long run, you're dead.
  4. Unless you're really rich, you need to at some point sell some of your assets to get some cash to live. Best hope you're not needing to sell during a down turn.
The odds are on your side but there's no guarantee that "you can totally invest as much as you want at any point in time you want and you can never go wrong."

In the US, the market's performance in first ten years of this century is often referred to as the Lost Decade because even with dividends reinvested, the S&P 500 lost a modest amount across ten years.

Perhaps you don't consider a decade to be long term? Consider the Nikkei Index which peaked in 1990, lost about 75% of its value in almost 15 years and is currently about 40% lower than its peak price, 30 years later.

No, it’s not always true. Suppose, for example, that you had invested in the Russian stock market in 1910. Political risk can permanently destroy your investment.

The simple answer is yes,

  • if you buy a broad basket of global stocks (this means, essentially, "An S&P500 ETF")

  • you wait a long time

then Yes it is "extremely likely" it will go up.

That's literally the answer to your question. There are no ifs ands or buts.

The elephant in the room...

To answer the sense of your question. Everything in investing is about one thing, leverage. (It dwarfs considerations like "how much did the thing go up or down" or "what were the fees" etc.)

If you buy either one stock or (sensibly) a basket of stocks, generally civilians can only buy 1:1 (or in limited cases 2:1).

So be aware that when folks say the (correct) Eternal Investing Truth, "you can't beat an ordinary broad fund ..." , don't forget the rest of that sentence is "... bummer that civilians only get 1:1".

You can only make "real money" with leverage. (Or indeed lose...)

{It's well worth remembering that the whole "basket of stocks will always make money!" thing applies ...... if you are under 20 years old. Telling a 40 yr old they can make heaps of money, for!! sure!!, in 50 years, is silly for the obvious reason.}

