I am looking into interest-only mortgages. Why is the property which you are buying with the mortgage not considered a repayment vehicle? Selling the property would be enough to pay back to mortgage. Is it because the property value could decrease?

Examples of repayment vehicles:

  • Cash saved in a savings account or ISA (although some lenders are no longer accepting this as a repayment vehicle)
  • Stocks and shares ISAs
  • Pensions
  • Investment bonds
  • Shares
  • Unit trusts
  • Regular savings plans (endowment policies)
  • Other properties or assets
Where did those examples come from? We can only guess the context of that summary, but I'd imagine it was aimed at one who wished to stay in their home. That would be the case whether it was a standard mortgage or interest-only.

