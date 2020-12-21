I am looking into interest-only mortgages. Why is the property which you are buying with the mortgage not considered a repayment vehicle? Selling the property would be enough to pay back to mortgage. Is it because the property value could decrease?
Examples of repayment vehicles:
- Cash saved in a savings account or ISA (although some lenders are no longer accepting this as a repayment vehicle)
- Stocks and shares ISAs
- Pensions
- Investment bonds
- Shares
- Unit trusts
- Regular savings plans (endowment policies)
- Other properties or assets