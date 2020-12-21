I have searched repeatedly for several years for finder site(s) similar to those that exist for ETFs. I've found NO site that lets me pick a company e.g. Deere & Co., and then find out what MUTUAL funds hold it in any decent amount.

Or, better yet, a site that lets you look for a Mutual Fund that holds $X AND $Y in a single fund. (Actually wouldn't mind a site that lets you WITH ONE SEARCH find an ETF that holds two or three specific stocks as well.) Any suggestions? And please DO NOT suggest going to Vanguard, THEN Blackrock THEN Fidelity, THEN whomever individually.

Thank you for ANY help with this.